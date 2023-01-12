Image of suspect released after track coach shot, killed while walking dog in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have released a surveillance image of a possible suspect in the murder of a Phoenix track coach who was shot in late November. A reward of up to $2,000 is also being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

David Denogean was walking his dog along 12th Street near Bethany Home Road on the evening of Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, when another man approached and shot him in a restaurant parking lot. The 30-year-old died a short time later in a hospital. Denogean was a track coach and substitute teacher at Camelback High School and also worked as a security guard at a live music venue and bar.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, and police believe several people may have been in the area at the time who saw what happened. With limited info to go on, officers have been searching for a suspect described as a white or Hispanic man with a slender build who was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers). Tips can also be submitted online here.

**PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ANY TIP INFORMATION IN THE COMMENTS**

***UP TO $2,000 REWARD OFFERED***

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at approximately 6:12 p.m, David Denogean was walking his dog northbound on N. 12th Street when he was approached and killed by an unknown male. pic.twitter.com/xHWDIig7XO — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) January 10, 2023

