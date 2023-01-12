Happy Hour Spots: Half-off appetizers and some great burgers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of spots around the Valley where you can save some dough during happy hour. You might not even have known some of these places existed ... until now. Check out a couple of new additions to our list of notable happy hour spots.

Diego Pops

If you’re looking for a great happy hour with a fun vibe, too, Diego Pops is a must. They have great drinks, music and good food in the heart of Scottsdale. Oh, and they offer half off all appetizers Monday through Friday from 3 - 6 p.m. A happy hour fan favorite is their big platter of Brussels sprout nachos for only $6. It comes with street corn, queso, Fresno chilis, roasted garlic crema and a fried egg on top! How about some fresh guac and chips for $5.50? They got it! You can get a quesadilla with Oaxacan cheese, cotija and that tasty garlic crema for only $3. If you are looking for something with a bit more crunch and meat, don’t forget their taquitos. Happy hour offers up three of them with creamy avocado, lettuce, cheese, salsa Verde and more for $5.50.

4338 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale — Happy Hour 3 - 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

Zinburger

Who doesn’t love a delish burger at a great price?! Sam Fox’s Zinburger hits the spot with their Sunday-Thursday happy hour from 3 - 6 p.m. They offer fiver burgers and sandwiches for $7 each during happy hour. Yes, they are a bit smaller than the original Zinburgers, but they are no slider-sized burger! The Cheeseburger comes with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. The Jalapeño Popper brings a bit more spice with cream cheese, fresh fried jalapeños, lettuce and chipotle mayo. If the bird is the word, be sure to hit up their Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich for $7. You can also pick up their loaded fries with Applewood smoked bacon, cheese sauce, sour cream and chives for only $5. A side of onion rings will run you $4 and the same goes for their hand cut fries or sweet potato fries. If you have a sweet tooth, the have either a piece of banana cream or chocolate cream pie for only $4. All and all you can get out the door with a quality meal for around $12 plus tax and tip. Not bad!

2502 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix — Happy Hour 3 - 6 p.m. Sun-Thu

Other Valley-area and Tucson locations

Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won't break the bank?

