Glendale’s latest drug bust seizes 16,000 fentanyl pills, 25 lbs. of meth; man arrested

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have announced that their narcotics task force made a significant bust late last week, seizing thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs.

According to authorities, detectives arrested 42-year-old Omar Evaristo Valenzuela Arella after investigating three separate locations. At the time of the arrest, police found approximately 16,000 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, four pounds of heroin, one gram of cocaine, and two handguns.

Arella now faces drug possession and transportation charges, misconduct involving a weapon, and money laundering.

