First Alert for rain, snow in Arizona beginning Sunday through Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Quiet weather will finish off the week with temperatures in the mid-70s on Friday and upper-60s on Saturday. However, clouds will increase on Saturday as the leading edge of a series of weather impulses takes aim at Arizona. As a result, we’re First Alerting for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with the likelihood of rain, heavy at times, around metro Phoenix. For the mountains, especially above 5,000 feet, we anticipate periods of heavy snow beginning Sunday morning, making travel potentially dangerous through the early part of the week. Rain will start Sunday morning and end by late Tuesday morning. Snow will linger into Tuesday night.

Think of the atmospheric river that California has been getting but with less rain and snow. Still, there will be significant snow in the mountains. We won’t be surprised at areas picking up 3 feet of snow or more in 72 hours. And rainfall totals over an inch in the deserts will not be uncommon over the same time frame. We’ll still be about 48 hours from the leading edge of the storm, and there’s still a bit of uncertainty with the rain and snow totals; it’s still going to rain and snow.

We think the 72-hour period will include two major “storms,” but several impulses to determine the exact timing of any precipitation after the start on Sunday morning is difficult. We’ll keep you updated on the storm’s progress and forecast online, on-air and on our weather app.

Stay updated with the Arizona’s Family First Alert weather app.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.