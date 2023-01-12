Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First Alert for rain, snow in Arizona beginning Sunday through Tuesday

Clouds will increase on Saturday as the leading edge of a series of weather impulses takes aim...
Clouds will increase on Saturday as the leading edge of a series of weather impulses takes aim at Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Quiet weather will finish off the week with temperatures in the mid-70s on Friday and upper-60s on Saturday. However, clouds will increase on Saturday as the leading edge of a series of weather impulses takes aim at Arizona. As a result, we’re First Alerting for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with the likelihood of rain, heavy at times, around metro Phoenix. For the mountains, especially above 5,000 feet, we anticipate periods of heavy snow beginning Sunday morning, making travel potentially dangerous through the early part of the week. Rain will start Sunday morning and end by late Tuesday morning. Snow will linger into Tuesday night.

Think of the atmospheric river that California has been getting but with less rain and snow. Still, there will be significant snow in the mountains. We won’t be surprised at areas picking up 3 feet of snow or more in 72 hours. And rainfall totals over an inch in the deserts will not be uncommon over the same time frame. We’ll still be about 48 hours from the leading edge of the storm, and there’s still a bit of uncertainty with the rain and snow totals; it’s still going to rain and snow.

We think the 72-hour period will include two major “storms,” but several impulses to determine the exact timing of any precipitation after the start on Sunday morning is difficult. We’ll keep you updated on the storm’s progress and forecast online, on-air and on our weather app.

Stay updated with the Arizona’s Family First Alert weather app.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Warmer temps heading into the weekend with big changes ahead
Big changes are on the way across the state beginning over the holiday weekend.
Warmer today before big weather changes, First Alert days declared for early next week
A storm will push into our area and bring rain and mountain snow here in Arizona on Sunday.
More rain and snow ahead, First Alert Weather Day to come on Sunday
A storm will push into our area and bring rain and mountain snow here in Arizona on Sunday.
First Alert Day issued on Sunday for rain in the Phoenix area