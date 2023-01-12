DPS: I-10 eastbound partially reopens after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. Eastbound I-10 partially reopened just before 5 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.

The victims died in a chain-reaction crash that happened around 6 a.m. (Arizona's Family)

It happened on the eastbound side of the I-10 just after 6 a.m. south of Chandler Boulevard but just before the Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange. DPS spokesman Bart Graves said the distracted semi-truck driver didn’t see the traffic in front of them and slammed into a car that was pushed into another semi-truck and three other cars. DPS troopers confirmed that two people from the first car hit died as a result of the wreck. Details on the three other victims have not been released. Video from traffic cameras in the area showed flames coming from the cars and trucks. It took firefighters nearly 30 minutes to put the fire out. A semi-truck and the car were destroyed. Nearly a dozen troopers remained on the scene throughout the morning. Speed was also a factor in the chain-reaction crash.

‘Multiple’ fatalities were reported after a semi-truck caught fire on I-10. It was one of three semi-wrecks in the area early Thursday morning.

The crash marked the third wreck involving a semi in less than six hours on I-10. Two separate crashes had shut down the eastbound side of the freeway a few miles away at Queen Creek Road. In the first, a tractor-trailer caught fire near Riggs Road when DPS says another semi-truck driver with a car-hauler crashed into three other semi-trucks. No one was seriously injured in those other crashes, but extensive traffic backups began just in time for the morning commute. DPS troopers say a large amount of diesel was spilled onto the road mixed in with the debris from all four semis. At this time, it appears that this latest crash was a result of those earlier incidents.

DPS said speed was a factor. (Arizona's Family)

