Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona launches campaign focusing on male mentors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSCA) is in dire need of male mentors. It’s a nationwide issue for the nonprofit. But BBBSCA is launching a statewide recruitment campaign called “Be Bold Be Big” to push men to step up.

Drew Shaw became a ‘big brother’ over a year ago and became best buds with his little. “Our first meeting was at my little’s house, and he taught me how to play Fortnite. He’s a big video game nerd. I’m a nerd too. We nerd out on anime,” he said.

Shaw said he had time to give, so he signed up with BBBSCA to become a ‘Big.’ “It fulfills a desire to make the world a better place, but we can make the world a better place with just one person. it think that being able to have that kind of impact on that singular level, it’ll make an impact for the rest of his life. It’s really meaningful to me,” said Shaw. It’s a positive impact he would like more men to have.

Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. “We will move another child onto the waitlist as soon as we’re able to match one, so we cap it at 200 because we don’t want kids waiting years for a mentor. But some in the West Valley, where we really, really need men, have waited several years before they’re matched,” said Whitney.

With this new campaign, they hope to give other kids the same friendship Shaw and his little have. Shaw said he plans to do his part too. “I am on a mission to recruit as many men to become a Big as possible,” he said.

Whitney said people interested in volunteering should be at least 18 years old and have a driver’s license and auto insurance. The big part of volunteering is to commit to one year of mentorship. Bigs are required to meet with their littles two to four times a month.

BBBSCA also offers “Lunch and Learn,” where the nonprofit speaks at local businesses in hopes of recruiting people. If you’re interested in signing up, you can click here.

