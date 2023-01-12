Airlines offer free re-booking for flights affected by FAA outage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly 9,000 flights were delayed across the U.S., and another 1,200 were canceled because of Wednesday’s FAA system failure. If you were booked on one of those flights, you should be able to re-book that trip without a charge.

Zach Griff is a senior writer at thepointsguy.com. He says he’s been impressed by how the airlines have responded to the system failure, going beyond what’s required to help their passengers get to their destinations with as little disruption as possible.

“American, United and Delta, three big ones in the U.S., they have implemented fee-free waivers,” Griff said. “So you can take your ticket, make a change anytime today or tomorrow for free, no change fees, no fare differences.” Southwest is also booking passengers on their next available flight for free and offering refunds if a flight is canceled.

Griff says it never hurts to ask frontline agents at the airport about vouchers for things like free meals and hotel stays. They don’t have to give them to you, but they might, depending on your attitude.

Your credit card may also cover you. “Many credit cards will actually include trip cancellation and delay insurance,” Griff said. “So if you are delayed, many top credit cards will cover you up to a certain dollar limit if you were to go out of pocket and make bookings for hotels and meals and things because of the delay.”

He says some of the cancellations today allow airlines to move their planes to get them in place for future flights so they can get back on schedule. Things should be back to normal Thursday afternoon or Friday at the latest.

