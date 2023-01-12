Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Crash involving multiple semi-trucks close eastbound I-10 in Chandler

Video from Arizona's Family news drone showed debris from multiple cars as the semi hit a...
Video from Arizona's Family news drone showed debris from multiple cars as the semi hit a car-hauler.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Two crashes involving multiple vehicles have closed eastbound I-10 near Queen Creek road in Chandler early Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:30 a.m. there was a semi-truck fire on the I-10 near Riggs Road. DPS was in the process of clearing up the area when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a car hauler trailer didn’t notice traffic was slowing and crashed into three semi-trucks near the Queen Creek Road exit.

DPS says there are no serious injuries but the roadway will be closed due to the amount of diesel fuel that has spilled all over the roadway and debris from the four semis. The roadway is expected to be closed throughout the morning commute and traffic is being diverted at Wildhorse Pass over to the 347 and then back onto at Queen Creek.

Click/tap here for live First Alert traffic conditions.

The semi appeared to have crashed into a car hauler.
The semi appeared to have crashed into a car hauler.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Higher interest rates can add hundreds of dollars to buyers' monthly payments, making homes...
Phoenix-area seeing homes staying on market longer, selling for less in 2023
See which Valley restaurants made this week's Dirty Dining list!
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
Shaw said he had time to give, so he signed up with BBBSCA to become a Big.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona launches campaign focusing on male mentors
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids