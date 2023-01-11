Valley vet transforms feral dog into sweet pup with some love and care

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley veterinarian has transformed a dog lovingly named “Hot Mess” into a sweet pup who’s now looking for her fur-ever family.

Dr. Carr’s Pet Repair took in Hot Mess as a patient from Valley Dogs Rescue in Gilbert. The roughly 3-year-old mixed breed dog was covered in almost 3 pounds of matted hair that made it extremely hard to walk or see at all. Dr. Carr and his three technicians spent more than an hour cutting away the matted hair.

A dog was found covered in matts and has been rescued, thanks to a Valley veterinarian! (Dr. Carr's Pet Repair)

“Afterwards, she was scared, but she eventually let us touch her and even hold her,” Dr. Carr said. “All she needed was some care and some love.” Hot Mess had been caught in a trap when she was found and still had leftover pieces of the net in her matts. She weighs around 15 pounds and is believed to be part poodle or maltese.

She’s been vaccinated and is currently in foster care. She’ll be available for adoption through Valley Dogs Rescue in Gilbert soon! If you’re interested in adopting her, you can reach out to the rescue directly and learn what requirements are necessary for adopting Hot Mess.

