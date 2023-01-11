Tempe releases 3 special ballot propositions for voters to decide on sports, entertainment complex

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three ballot propositions for the City of Tempe regarding the potential sports and entertainment district, has been released to the public.

Last week, the city council voted unanimously to place the decision in the hands of residents. The special election will be held on May 16 for Proposition 301, 302, and 303. Proposition 301 poses to voters the opportunity to approve or reject the land use name change from “commercial” to “mixed-use” at 53 S. Priest Drive, the proposed address for the district. Proposition 302 adds to the first, allowing voters to approve or reject the re-zoning request for 53 S. Priest Drive. Finally, Proposition 303 asks voters to approve or reject the sale of the land at 53 S. Priest Drive to Bluebird Development, LLC to start development. You can read each proposition below.

Proposition 301

OFFICIAL TITLE: Petition refers Tempe Resolution No. R2022.170, entitled “A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF TEMPE, ARIZONA, AMENDING THE GENERAL PLAN 2040 FOR APPROXIMATELY 34.43 ACRES LOCATED AT 53 SOUTH PRIEST DRIVE AND OWNED BY THE CITY OF TEMPE.”

DESCRIPTIVE TITLE: Voters will approve or reject the City Council’s amendment to the General Plan 2040 Land Use Map from “Commercial” to “Mixed Use” and Residential Density Map adding “High Density – Urban Core” (more than 65 dwelling units per acre) for 34.43 acres at 53 South Priest Drive facilitates a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district.

A “yes” vote shall have the effect of upholding the City Council’s decision to amend the General Plan 2040 as described above, which would facilitate the redevelopment of a city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district containing a multi-purpose arena, retail, restaurant, hotel, office, and residential land uses.

A “no” vote shall have the effect of rejecting the City Council’s decision to amend the General Plan 2040 as described above, which would facilitate the redevelopment of a city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district containing a multi-purpose arena, retail, restaurant, hotel, office, and residential land uses.

Proposition 302

OFFICIAL TITLE: Petition refers Tempe Ordinance No. O2022.56, entitled: “AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF TEMPE, ARIZONA, AMENDING THE CITY OF TEMPE ZONING MAP, PURSUANT TO PROVISIONS OF ZONING AND DEVELOPMENT CODE PART 2, CHAPTER 1, SECTION 2-106 AND 2-107, RELATING TO THE LOCATION AND BOUNDARIES OF DISTRICTS.”

DESCRIPTIVE TITLE: Voters will approve or reject the City Council’s decision to rezone City property at 53 South Priest Drive to MU-4 RSOD, Mixed Used District and add a Planned Area Development Overlay on 46.27 acres facilitates a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district.

A “yes” vote shall have the effect of upholding the City Council’s decision to rezone the City property as described above, which would facilitate the redevelopment of a city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district containing a multi-purpose arena, retail, restaurant, hotel, office, and residential land uses.

A “no” vote shall have the effect of rejecting City Council’s decision to rezone the City property as described above, which would facilitate the redevelopment of a city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district containing a multi-purpose arena, retail, restaurant, hotel, office, and residential land uses.

Proposition 303

OFFICIAL TITLE: Petition refers Tempe Ordinance No. O2022.57, entitled: “AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF TEMPE, ARIZONA, AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE A DEVELOPMENT AND DISPOSITION AGREEMENT WITH BLUEBIRD DEVELOPMENT LLC, FOR THE PROJECT KNOWN AS THE TEMPE ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT LOCATED AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF PRIEST DRIVE AND RIO SALADO PARKWAY IN TEMPE, AZ THAT ALSO ESTABLISHES POLICY REGARDING REFERENDA INVOLVING PROFESSIONAL SPORTS FRANCHISES.”

DESCRIPTIVE TITLE: Voters will approve or reject City Council’s decision to approve a Development and Disposition Agreement which allows the City to sell property at 53 South Priest Drive to Bluebird Development LLC to facilitate the development of a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district.

A “yes” vote shall have the effect of upholding the City Council’s decision to authorize the Mayor to execute a Development and Disposition Agreement with Bluebird Development LLC as described above, which would facilitate the redevelopment of a city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district containing a multi-purpose arena, retail, restaurant, hotel, office, and residential land uses.

A “no” vote shall have the effect of rejecting the City Council’s decision to authorize the Mayor to execute a Development and Disposition Agreement with Bluebird Development LLC as described above, which would facilitate the redevelopment of a city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district containing a multi-purpose arena, retail, restaurant, hotel, office, and residential land uses.

