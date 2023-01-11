Your Life
Sources: Arizona Cardinals open to trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pauses on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The Chargers won 25-24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Could the Arizona Cardinals have another shakeup so soon? Only a day after Kliff Kingsbury was fired as head coach and Steve Keim stepped down as general manager, sources speculate that one of the Red Birds top receivers could be leaving as well.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the team is open to trading Pro-Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Hopkins still has two years and $34.36 million left on his current contract with the team. According to Schultz, however, Hopkins secured a no-trade clause when he signed his extension, so he would have to approve any deal.

Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 season due to a PED suspension. He finished the season with over 700 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Pro-Bowler’s best season with the Cardinals was the 2020 season, where he recorded over 1,400 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Cardinals had a tumultuous season, finishing with a disappointing 4-13 record, and are undergoing a huge revamp.

