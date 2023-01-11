Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime.

Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies that were abandoned without food or water. The dogs had reportedly been left in freezing temperatures at areas such as construction sites and city parks. It’s unclear if any of the dogs required medical treatment.

While pets picked up by animal control are typically held at the police department until their owners come to take them home, none of the recent 13 dogs have been claimed or reported missing. And police say anyone responsible for abandoning them could face felony charges of cruelty to animals.

Police encourage residents to report any cases of animal cruelty and abandonment. “Please be the voice for those animals in need who cannot speak for themselves,” the department said in a social media post Wednesday morning.

What to do if you or a loved one can’t take care of a pet

Under Arizona statute, it’s a class five felony to neglect or abandon an animal, so residents are encouraged to contact authorities if they see any mistreatment of pets or livestock. But for many families, caring for a pet can become difficult, so there are a number of nonprofit organizations and government resources available to help feed or shelter animals in distress.

In Prescott Valley, the PVPD Animal Control Office can be reached at 928-772-5154. For those who live closer to the Valley, the Arizona Animal Welfare, HALO Animal Rescue and the Arizona Humane Society often have the tools to help you. Any animal control issues can be handled by Maricopa County by calling 602-506-7387.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.