Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police released a sketch of an unidentified man whose body was found set on fire last...
Phoenix police released a sketch of an unidentified man whose body was found set on fire last month.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.

TRENDING: Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed

Police believe the victim is a Black male who was 20 to 60 years old, 5′8″ and 130 pounds. He was possibly wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, unknown style pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who might know the man’s identity is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office at (602) 506-1138. Those who want to remain anonymous call contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on March 6, 2020, in Rexburg,...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi
A dog was found covered in matts and has been rescued, thanks to a Valley veterinarian!
Valley vet transforms feral dog into sweet pup with some love and care
Troy Burke, 32, was arrested in connection to the theft and destruction of a Make-A-Wish bronze...
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
The proposed entertainment district could be home to the Arizona Coyotes, but it will also...
Tempe releases 3 special ballot propositions for voters to decide on sports, entertainment complex