Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona

Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax on items like tampons and diapers in Arizona. If passed, Arizona would join 29 other states that don't have pink tax.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Governor Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons & diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed.

People say it could help keep more money in their wallets. If passed, Arizona joins 29 other states that don’t have a pink tax. “We will also help lower costs for Arizona families by exempting diapers and feminine hygiene products from our state sales tax,” Gov. Hobbs said. In her state of the state address Monday, Gov. Hobbs planned to eliminate the state tax on tampons, pads, and diapers. “They make so much money off of it. We have to buy that stuff every month,” a Phoenix shopper said.

TRENDING: Family-owned Tempe taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia

Hobbs’ announcement is one of the latest steps in a growing trend across the country to make women’s health items more affordable. “They’re outrageously priced. I haven’t bought pads and tampons in years just because they cost so much. I switched over to alternative products just because I’m just like, screw it,” another shopper said. Some shoppers in Phoenix were happy to hear the tax could be gone for good. “I don’t have any control over my body or what happens to me monthly so why am I paying for a medical necessity slash a basic hygiene necessity that I need.”

Hobbs also plans to cut taxes on baby formula and over-the-counter medication as part of her economic relief for working families. “These everyday items add up, and we can and should help provide this relief to individuals and families who too often must choose between paying their bills or paying for the things they need to be healthy,” said Hobbs.

TRENDING: Phoenix City Council approves $300K to help mobile home tenants forced to relocate

“I think anything to help make things easier for people is always a good thing, to be honest. Especially money wise people struggle with finances and things of that nature so it will be good to help them out in that sense,” a man shopping with his girlfriend said.

While shoppers are excited about the potential end to the pink tax in Arizona, this proposal isn’t coming without opposition. Some lawmakers are worried this could cost the state nearly $8 million in revenue each year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The two lawmakers are making their trip on the heels of the president's visit to the southern...
Sinema, Kelly meet with bipartisan group of senators after touring Arizona border
Ten-month-old Luca spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the...
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia
Tacos Calafia giving back to non-profit after losing son to cancer
Silver said she plans to appoint four officials who will monitor the corrections department’s...
Judge outlines fixes to poor health care in Arizona prisons