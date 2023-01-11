Your Life
Phoenix police looking for missing 12-year-old girl who may be with a man

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 45-year-old man.

Police say 12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive. Darrenkamp is 5 ft 2 inches and about 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue robe and black and white checkered pajamas. She is believed to be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson, who is 5 ft 9 inches, around 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. The two may be traveling in a 2007 black Nissan Titan with the Arizona license plate BEA0ME.

Police believe Henderson could be traveling to Tucson. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151.

