Phoenix Maricopa County Animal Care volunteer starts blanket donation drive

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local Maricopa County Animal Care volunteer launched a blanket donation drive for the shelter after making a post on social media about a good deal she found on blankets at Walmart.

Eilish posted to social media that she got the blankets for 75 cents at Walmart and suggested that anyone in the area go get some too and donate them to the shelter. She just moved to Phoenix last year and had other friends from across the U.S. asking to donate too! Thanks to Venmo, Eilish’s friends rallied together to donate around $500 for the animals!

She was able to donate all the items, including treats, toys and more, to the MCACC shelter!

