Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high

The tents are leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix.

A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that the triage tents help patients with low acuity injuries and illnesses. The spokesperson said while respiratory illnesses are declining in our community, they remain above historic averages. Capacity also remains high because of an influx of patients in their hospital system.

Dr. Sam Duranni doesn’t work for Dignity Health but said the scene of triage tents shouldn’t be concerning. “I wouldn’t be alarmed by that at all; we have dealt with COVID for 2-3 years now, we have become very efficient of dealing with these influxes of volume, and I think you’re seeing a little bit of that, that these plans are starting to come together,” he explained.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health told Arizona’s Family that hospital systems have yet to reach out to request assistance.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

