New Tucson dispensary is the largest in Arizona

D2 Dispensary celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 10.
D2 Dispensary celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 10.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The D2 Dispensary officially opened its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The dispensary, located in the Palo Verde Plaza near 22nd Street and Kolb Road, celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony that morning.

The D2 Dispensary is the largest dispensary by square footage in the state of Arizona, and aims to provide licensed patients and recreational customers with an “unrivaled” experience.

The dispensary also features a drive-thru.

