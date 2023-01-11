New proposal to waive Arizona’s educational spending cap in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the second straight year, Arizona public schools may have to cut over $1 billion worth of school funding. It’s due to a state-imposed spending cap on education. But earlier this week, some hope for schools across the state after legislation was proposed to waive the cap for 2023. “This is one of the easy decisions I think the legislature can take up,” Representative Matt Gress (R-LD 04) said.

Gress, who introduced the legislation Monday, says that all politicians can agree on his new proposal to waive the state’s Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL) for 2023. After all, the money is already allocated to our Arizona schools. “What my legislation does is simply allow school districts to spend the dollars appropriated to them by the legislature last year,” he said.

The AEL has been in place since 1980 and adjusts yearly based on school attendance from the prior school year and inflation. The Arizona School Boards Association’s Chris Kotterman says it wasn’t much of an issue until last year after lawmakers approved a significant budget increase and renewed a state sales tax. “Those two things have put us way over,” Kotterman said. “And so if we don’t do something, we’re going to be running up against it for a while. And we don’t want to have to do this every year.”

Depending on the school district size, schools could be forced to cut anywhere from hundreds of thousands of dollars to over $80 million worth of funding from their budget come April 1 of this year. Kotterman says this could mean furloughs, layoffs, and even school closures. “This is not good for morale, it’s not good for teacher retention,” he said. “We need to get it done.”

At Governor Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address earlier this week, she reinforced the need to lift this spending cap. That gives Gress confidence that his proposed legislation will soon become a reality. “This is our responsibility,” he said. “And I’m going to work very hard to make sure that we rise to the occasion and make sure that our schools remain open for the rest of the school year.”

The legislature needs two-thirds in favor to get this legislation passed. A similar waiver passed last year in late February.

