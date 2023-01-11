More rain and snow ahead, First Alert Weather Day to come on Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the lower 50s and just a few clouds, this afternoon we will seeing clearing skies as a weak cold front moves to the east of us.

Because of that front, temperatures this afternoon will be slightly below average with a high of 65 degrees. Expect a few nice days to end the work week as a ridge of high pressure builds in, and we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s. Nice weather is expected until Saturday afternoon when the next storm system moves in. This storm will first roll through California, bringing it even more rainfall and mountain snow. It will push into our area and bring rain and mountain snow here in Arizona on Sunday.

Because of the active weather on Sunday, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day. That active weather pattern will continue again Monday and Tuesday as another storm system moves in behind the first one on Sunday. There are some models that indicate we could see another round of heavy snow up north through Wednesday. Yes, it has been a very active winter!

