Middle schoolers take over State Farm Stadium for STEM Super Bowl event

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of middle schoolers descended on State Farm Stadium for a Super Bowl Committee-hosted STEM event at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday.

The event is called “100 Yards of Education.” “Events like this are going to be happening around the city for the next month and a half or so as we prepare for the game,” Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. said. “These are our next governors and CEOs and community leaders, and we have to give them all the tools necessary to be able to succeed.”

Fitzgerald, Jr. said he believes education is something no one can take away from you. Tracy Bame with Freemont-McMoRan, the sponsor for the event, said she really hopes students attending think about their future. “We want them to know that they need to continue their education past high school to get a post-secondary education, and this is a fun way to do that,” Bame said.

Jay Parry, CEO of the Super Bowl Committee, said, “They are pumped up! These kids really can’t wait to get to a full day of getting introduced to different career opportunities around sports, education, broadcasting,” she said. “We hope they leave wanting to learn even more. The Super Bowl Host Committee is giving back over $2 million to Arizona non-profits that are making our community stronger.”

Parry added that the committee is ready to roll out the read carpet as the countdown to the Super Bowl begins! As for the Super Bowl game itself, Fitzgerald added that the Eagles, the 49ers, the Bengals, the Chiefs, and the Bills are a few he’s anticipating may make it to the big game. “One of those 5 will probably be hoisting that trophy,” he said.

