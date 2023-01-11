Man, woman in critical condition after being hit by car while walking in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after being hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk in west Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a crash involving three cars and two pedestrians near 77th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Phoenix police say one of the vehicles hit a man and woman walking on the sidewalk on the south side of Lower Buckeye Road. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the vehicles took off before the officers arrived. It is not clear how the two other cars are involved in the crash. The area of 79th Avenue and 75th Avenue on Lower Buckeye Road is closed as police find out what led up to the collision.

