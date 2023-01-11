Your Life
Man seriously hurt after overnight shooting in Tempe

Tempe police responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tempe police responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating after an overnight shooting at a home in Tempe left a man critically injured.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Mariana and Orange streets around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to a hospital where police say he’s in critical condition.

Tempe police say the investigation is ongoing. Details on what led up to the shooting and suspect information have not been released.

