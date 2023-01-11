Your Life
Man killed after being hit by a bus in north Scottsdale, police say

Police closed a busy stretch of Scottsdale Road, just a couple of miles south of the Scottsdale...
Police closed a busy stretch of Scottsdale Road, just a couple of miles south of the Scottsdale Quarter shopping center.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police say a man is dead after being struck by a bus in north Scottsdale Tuesday night.

Sgt. Kevin Quon says a public transit bus was headed south on Scottsdale Road near Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m. when it reportedly hit a man lying in the middle of the road. The man, later identified as 52-year-old Jamie D. Slocum, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding what prompted the man to lie on the road are still being investigated at this time. Video from the scene showed closures just south of the busy intersection, with crime scene tape near the Shell gas station on Joan De Arc Avenue. Scottsdale Road was closed for several hours while the investigation took place. No other information has been released.

