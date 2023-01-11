Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.

High pressure is likely to build over our region over the next few days, leading to dry, pleasant and warmer weather for Arizona. In the Valley, that means low to mid-70s for Thursday and Friday. Conditions still look dry during the day Saturday, but by Saturday night, our next storm is set to arrive.

Sunday will be a First Alert weather day as the first of two storm systems impacts Arizona. Look for Valley rain and high country snow that could make travel difficult for the holiday weekend. It could also make for a soggy Rock n Roll Marathon on Sunday. Rain chances right now are near 60 percent for Saturday night and Sunday.

Another storm system looks likely for Monday into Tuesday, with continued rain and snow chances, along with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.