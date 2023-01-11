Happy Hour Spots: Deals on everything from mini fundidos to Miso soup

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for good food that doesn’t cost a fortune? Arizona’s Family wants to help you save some cash by finding the best happy hour food deals Valley-area restaurants, bars, diners and more have to offer. Check out a couple of great new options below!

Jalapeño Inferno

If you’re looking for some great Mexican food at a great price, Jalapeño Inferno is the perfect spot! They have three locations in the Valley in Scottsdale (Pinnacle Peak area), DC Ranch and Peoria. They offer a Monday through Friday 3 - 6 p.m. happy hour with all appetizers half off. The mini fundidos jumped out at me, with six mini flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with jalapeño cream cheese for $6.50. You can also get a large cheese crisp for $4.50 and add fresh green chiles for 50 cents. Be sure to check out their ceviche with marinated Mexican shrimp and their spinach dip. If you can’t decide, you can try their South of the Border Sampler for $8.50. It has a quesadilla, green corn tamale, machaca beef and green chile burros, mini fundidos, queso dip, guac and beans. Not too shabby! A drink is required to qualify for happy hour food, but you can snag a domestic draft beer for $5. ¡Salud!

Happy Hour 3 - 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

Yama Sushi House

A viewer sent me info on this sushi spot for a great happy hour. Yama Sushi House has happy hour every day day from 2 - 6 p.m., which is a lot longer than most places I’ve seen. The deals were pretty good too! How about Miso soup for a buck? Or a seaweed salad for $3. The standard, lower-tier rolls came in at $4 each and they include California, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Spicy Salmon and Veggie rolls. If you want to spend a bit more on rolls like the Las Vegas, it will cost you only $7 a roll. That has salmon, jalapeño, avocado and is lightly fried. The same $7 price tag goes for the Shrimp Tempura, Godzilla and Hot Night Roll. The Hot Not has crab mix, avocado and cucumber inside, with spicy tuna on top. Their drink specials looked great and with more than 500 4.5 star reviews on Yelp (Phoenix location), this seemed like a good place to me! They have four locations around the Valley.

Happy Hour 2 - 6 p.m. daily

Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

