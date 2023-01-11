Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

GRAPHIC: Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story contains images that some may find disturbing.

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A 21-foot killer whale died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

The orca landed on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed, Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the orca laying on its side as waves splashed against it.

Orcas are among the largest and most powerful marine mammals in the ocean.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials get ready to haul away the orca that died on Wednesday in Flagler County. (Source: WESH/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman takes a selfie with model Tatjana Patitz, left, at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art...
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ‘80s and ‘90s, dies at 56
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
Walmart Wellness Day will be held on Saturday at your local Walmart pharmacy.
Free health screenings available at Phoenix-area Walmart pharmacies this Saturday
Local Republican leaders are calling on Rep. George Santos to resign.
Nassau County, NY, GOP officials call on George Santos to resign
The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more...
Teacher finds rare prehistoric fish washed ashore