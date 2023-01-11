Free health screenings available at Phoenix-area Walmart pharmacies this Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Walmart will be hosting its first Wellness Day clinic of 2023 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Customers can get a free health screening for glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure and can get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, pneumonia, measles, mumps, and other vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines will be free. There will also be medical staff and pharmacists available to talk to customers about their specific health needs. Other options available to customers are vision screenings, in-store giveaways, and much more.
“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”
Since the first event’s launch in 2014, Walmart pharmacies have helped more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. Check out the list of Phoenix Walmart pharmacies that will be hosting the event and here to find out which is closest to you outside of the Phoenix area!
Phoenix
- Walmart Supercenter - 1607 W Bethany Home Rd
- Walmart Supercenter - 6145 N 35th Ave
- Neighborhood Market - 115 E Dunlap Ave
- Walmart Supercenter - 3721 E Thomas Rd
- Walmart Supercenter - 9600 N Metro Pkwy W
- Walmart Supercenter - 5250 W Indian School Rd
- Walmart Supercenter - 4747 E Cactus Rd
- Walmart Supercenter - 6150 S 35th Ave
- Walmart Supercenter - 2020 N 75th Ave
- Walmart Supercenter - 1825 W Bell Rd
- Neighborhood Market - 2435 E Baseline Rd
- Walmart Supercenter - 4617 E Bell Rd
- Walmart Supercenter - 7575 W Lower Buckeye Rd
- Walmart Supercenter - 2501 W Happy Valley Rd Ste 34
- Neighborhood Market - 6550 West Happy Valley Rd
