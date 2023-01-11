Free health screenings available at Phoenix-area Walmart pharmacies this Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Walmart will be hosting its first Wellness Day clinic of 2023 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Customers can get a free health screening for glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure and can get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, pneumonia, measles, mumps, and other vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines will be free. There will also be medical staff and pharmacists available to talk to customers about their specific health needs. Other options available to customers are vision screenings, in-store giveaways, and much more.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”

Since the first event’s launch in 2014, Walmart pharmacies have helped more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. Check out the list of Phoenix Walmart pharmacies that will be hosting the event and here to find out which is closest to you outside of the Phoenix area!

Phoenix

Walmart Supercenter - 1607 W Bethany Home Rd

Walmart Supercenter - 6145 N 35th Ave

Neighborhood Market - 115 E Dunlap Ave

Walmart Supercenter - 3721 E Thomas Rd

Walmart Supercenter - 9600 N Metro Pkwy W

Walmart Supercenter - 5250 W Indian School Rd

Walmart Supercenter - 4747 E Cactus Rd

Walmart Supercenter - 6150 S 35th Ave

Walmart Supercenter - 2020 N 75th Ave

Walmart Supercenter - 1825 W Bell Rd

Neighborhood Market - 2435 E Baseline Rd

Walmart Supercenter - 4617 E Bell Rd

Walmart Supercenter - 7575 W Lower Buckeye Rd

Walmart Supercenter - 2501 W Happy Valley Rd Ste 34

Neighborhood Market - 6550 West Happy Valley Rd

