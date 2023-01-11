Eric Church coming to Phoenix in September as part of ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Critically-acclaimed country music star Eric Church is hitting the road this summer as part of a 27-date tour produced by Live Nation.
The “Outsiders Revival Tour” kicks off in June and it’s no other than the Chief bringing 18 special guests by his side. A Phoenix stop is planned for September at the recently renamed Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Jelly Roll and Paul Cauthen are expected to be his openers.
“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” shared Church. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
Public tickets go on sale on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets are available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Church Choir members only.
Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates
- April 14* Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park/ Tortuga Music Festival
- June 16* Central Point, Ore. / Jackson County Expo/ Rogue Music Fest
- June 17* Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds Country Summer Music Festival
- June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater/ Elle King
- June 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
- June 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
- June 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium/ Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
- July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
- July 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
- July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
- July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center / Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
- July 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre / Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
- July 23* Minot / ND. North Dakota State Fair
- July 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion/ Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
- July 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater/ Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
- Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park/ Cody Jinks
- Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live/ Cody Jinks
- Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center / Cody Jinks
- Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre / Cody Jinks
- Aug. 13* Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State Fair Jackson Dean
- Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater /Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
- Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater / Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
- Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center / Whiskey Myers
- Aug. 26 Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion/ Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
- Sept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre / Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
- Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater / Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters
- Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre / Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen
- Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre / Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion / Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre / Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre / Whiskey Myers
- Oct. 7* Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway / Country Thunder Bristol
