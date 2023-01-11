Your Life
Desert Refillery offers sustainable home goods for Phoenix-area families

By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -The Desert Refillery is your refillable & sustainable home goods store, dedicated to reducing dependency on single-use items.

Owners Tiffany Skoyen and Kyle Walters met in the shoe industry, fell in love, and fell in love with sustainability. Inspired by what they learned and wanting to teach others, they decided to open Desert Refillery at Central and Camelback in April 2022. They filled the store with the best and most beautiful zero-waste solutions on the market as well as various eco-friendly refillable that clean your home and body, along with sustainable swaps for everyday essentials.

Their concept is simple: bring your own container or use one of theirs so you can...

  1. Weigh your container
  2. Fill your container from over 100 refillable eco-friendly options
  3. Weigh your container again

The Refillery subtracts the weight of the container so you only pay for what you fill. This not only reuses those containers you already have but also reduces waste and refills your essentials all in one visit! At Desert Refillery, they say that if every household in the Valley refilled only their dish soap, it would keep 3.8 million bottles out of the landfill a year!

Desert Refillery

Phone: 480-766-3249

Address: 5016 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Website: www.desertrefillery.com | Instagram : @desertrefillery | Facebook: Desert Refillery

