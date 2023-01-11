Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Cardinals show JJ Watt special retirement video before his final game

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt after an NFL football game against the San Francisco...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Things got pretty emotional for J.J. Watt before his final game in an Arizona Cardinals uniform. On Saturday, the team showed him a special retirement video during a meeting at the team’s Tempe facility. The video featured prominent NFL stars like Tom Brady and Dak Prescott, plus former players like Peyton Manning. His parents also had some kind words for him in the video. NFL and the Cardinals tweeted out part of the video. It’s set to be part of the Hard Knocks In Season episode that airs this Wednesday on HBO Max.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pauses on the field during the first half of an...
Sources: Arizona Cardinals open to trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
Kliff Kingsbury fired as Cardinals head coach, Keim not to return as GM
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury fired, GM Keim to step down