Cardinals show JJ Watt special retirement video before his final game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Things got pretty emotional for J.J. Watt before his final game in an Arizona Cardinals uniform. On Saturday, the team showed him a special retirement video during a meeting at the team’s Tempe facility. The video featured prominent NFL stars like Tom Brady and Dak Prescott, plus former players like Peyton Manning. His parents also had some kind words for him in the video. NFL and the Cardinals tweeted out part of the video. It’s set to be part of the Hard Knocks In Season episode that airs this Wednesday on HBO Max.

