Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix changes name to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of Phoenix’s most prized outdoor music venues has a new name, yet again!

For years, the stage off 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard has been known as the Ak-Chin Pavilion, but a new partnership with an infamous casino has brought in a new name. Introducing the: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Live Nation made the official announcement early Wednesday morning. The venue was originally opened in 1990 under the name “Desert Sky Pavilion,” with Billy Joel as its inaugural performer.

“Talking Stick Resort prides itself on partnering with organizations with goals that align with our own,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort. “Live Nation is just that type of partner. Like us, they are committed and passionate about providing guests with unparalleled entertainment. We are proud to have the Talking Stick Resort name associated with a legendary venue where people go to have unforgettable experiences.”

The venue has seen its share of big names for the past 30 years, including Metallica, David Bowie, Jason Aldean, Wu-Tang Clan, Pearl Jam, The Police, and Fleetwood Mac. There’s a historical connection too, as it’s the only Phoenix Point of Pride in Maryvale. That program was started in 1991 to “foster a sense of community pride among Valley residents,” councilmembers said.

“We’re amidst a historic time in live music, with demand at an all-time high,” said Andy Peikon, Live Nation’s Senior Vice President, Head of Venue Sales. “Fans everywhere continue prioritizing concerts to connect and make lasting memories, and we’re thrilled the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre will be a part of those unforgettable live music moments for fans in Phoenix.”

What’s coming soon to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre:

98KUPD UFEST featuring Godsmack and more - May 6

Dead & Company - May 23

Shania Twain - May 30

Matchbox Twenty - May 31

Janet Jackson - June 7

ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd - August 13

Foreigner - August 20

Eric Church - September 16

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.