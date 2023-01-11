Your Life
3 people, including child, hospitalized after head-on crash in Tolleson

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a serious head-on crash in Tolleson on Tuesday evening. Maricopa County deputies say the collision happened just after 4 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Investigators say a woman and three kids were in one car, and the woman and one child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other two children had minor injuries. A man was in the second car and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Detectives are working to find out if speed or impairment played a role.

