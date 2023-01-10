Weak storm moves through Arizona today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mostly cloudy skies this morning give way to partly sunny conditions this afternoon with an above-average Valley high temperatures of 72 degrees.

A weak storm system pushes through Arizona today. In the Valley, we’ll see a slight chance for light rain this evening, mainly between 8pm and midnight. In the high country, a couple of inches of snow is possible above 6000 feet. Snow levels will start near 7000 feet this evening, but drop to 5500 feet overnight. About 1-3 inches is expected for the Flagstaff area.

Winds will also pick up today across the state ahead of the storm, mainly in the high country. Southerly winds could gust to 50 miles per hour in Mohave County, where a wind advisory is in effect from 1-8pm. Blowing dust is also possible.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow behind tonight’s cold front. Look for mostly sunny skies but a high of just 64 degrees tomorrow in the Valley. Warmer weather returns for low to mid 70s Thursday through Saturday.

We’re watching another winter storm that looks on track to arrive Sunday and linger into Monday. Sunday is a potential First Alert weather day, with Valley rain chances near 50 percent, and high country snow likely to make for winter weather driving conditions Sunday and Monday. We’ll keep you updated as the holiday weekend gets closer.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.