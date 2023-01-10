Your Life
Tim McGraw to headline BetMGM’s ‘West Fest’ in Glendale during Big Game weekend

Tim McGraw will perform in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add Tim McGraw to the list of big names coming to the Valley for Super Bowl weekend next month.

BetMGM, a sports betting giant, announced McGraw as its headliner for “West Fest,” a massive outdoor concert and festival being held on the grounds of the Westgate Entertainment District, just steps from State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

“BetMGM will make history this February when we become the first live sportsbook on the Big Game’s stadium campus,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Entertainment is at the core of BetMGM and we’re going all out with a larger-than-life concert that will be one of the weekend’s marquee events.”

Those attending West Fest will have many local restaurants and beloved food chains to choose from to grab a bite. An open-air beer garden near the concert stage will be the spot to grab a brew. Part of the proceeds from those sales will be donated to a local charity.

“The Big Game is back in our hometown of Glendale, and we are thrilled to work with such a dynamic partner, BetMGM, to amplify our center’s mission, where fun happens. The game is in our backyard which means we will create the ultimate experience with a top-tier talent for both local and traveling sports fans to enjoy,” said Jessica Kubicki, Director of Marketing for YAM Properties, who operates the Westgate.

Parking for the event and up through Sunday is free.

General admission tickets start at $57 through the exclusive BetMGM Mobile App pre-sale (starting Jan. 11 at 8 a.m.). Public sale begins on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 8 a.m. For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

