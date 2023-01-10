Sisters launch business producing specialty wigs for cancer patients

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A cancer survivor in Massachusetts has created a business to help others going through cancer treatments, offering a solution to women losing their hair.

When Dianne Austin was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, she was told that the chemotherapy treatment would cause her to lose her hair. So Dianne and her sister Pamela Shaddock went to the hospital looking for a wig to match her hair texture, but couldn’t find anything, anywhere for women of color.

“We started asking around and talking to the vendors at the hospitals. They let us know and confirmed that, you know, women are asking for these wigs,” Shaddock said.

That’s when they took matters into their own hands and launched Coils to Locs in 2019, a line of curly wig styles for women of color. They’re now in 15 hospitals and medical salons across the country, and that’s definitely Something Good!

