Sinema, Kelly touring Arizona border with bipartisan group of senators

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of bipartisan senators will head to the Arizona-Mexico border today to see firsthand some of the challenges at the border and in the surrounding communities.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will lead the group of lawmakers during the visit to the border town of Yuma. During today’s visit, the senators will meet with border patrol agents, the National Guard and the Yuma County Sheriff. They are also expected to tour a border patrol processing center and meet with an organization helping asylum seekers.

“I really hope that they get to see the realities and they ask the questions that need to be asked and then take that home and take action on it,” Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said.

Nicholls welcomes the senator’s visit and hopes they gain some new perspective after meeting with stakeholders and leaders in the Yuma community.

“These kinds of visits are extremely important. We always encourage them. We’ve had different groups come through over the years, not this large of a group of senators, so this is significant for us. And just for them to be able to see it firsthand and talk to the different elements along the way, not just the cities, not just looking at the border, but all those people that are involved in agencies,” Mayor Nicholls said.

Sen. Sinema and Kelly will be joined by six senators: four Republicans, and two Democrats.

“I’m convinced that we can come together and come up with a solution on this issue that strengthens our border. But at the same time, provides, you know, what we need to support our economy,” Senator Kelly said while speaking along the El Paso border on Monday.

The group of senators spent Monday on the Texas-Mexico border where they toured the border and held a roundtable discussion with leaders in El Paso.

“We’re working together in a coalition to find a congressional answer to this problem. We call on the administration to do a better job of administering the laws that we have in place, but we know that it is our job as members of Congress to change those laws and close the loopholes so that we can indeed create a system that works for all people,” Senator Sinema said.

