Phoenix police confirm human remains found at Shadow Mountain over the weekend

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a hiker found human remains at Shadow Mountain, just east of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. after the hiker told officers that they believed they saw a decomposed body alongside the mountain. Detectives soon arrived and initiated a death investigation. Police haven’t provided any additional details on the remains, but say the investigation is ongoing. Any circumstances of the death are still being investigated by detectives and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office.

In late November, the remains of 80-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden, were found by Phoenix police on South Mountain who had been missing for nearly six months. Over the summer, Phoenix police also made two discoveries of human remains at two different mountains within city limits.

