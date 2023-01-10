Your Life
Man shot ‘while driving’ in Glendale, police say; suspect on the run

Traffic closures could be seen along 51st Avenue, just north of Camelback Road.
Traffic closures could be seen along 51st Avenue, just north of Camelback Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating a bizarre shooting that happened just after noontime on Tuesday.

Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the stomach by an “unknown suspect” while he was driving in the area. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence and crime scene tape centered around a business in an industrial area just north of Camelback Road.

At this time, the suspect remains on the run and no other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

