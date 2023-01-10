Man shot ‘while driving’ in Glendale, police say; suspect on the run
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating a bizarre shooting that happened just after noontime on Tuesday.
Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the stomach by an “unknown suspect” while he was driving in the area. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence and crime scene tape centered around a business in an industrial area just north of Camelback Road.
At this time, the suspect remains on the run and no other information has been released.
Arizona’s Family has a crew on scene gathering information. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.