Man shot ‘while driving’ in Glendale, police say; suspect on the run

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating a bizarre shooting that happened just after noontime on Tuesday.

Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the stomach by an “unknown suspect” while he was driving in the area. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence and crime scene tape centered around a business in an industrial area just north of Camelback Road.

At this time, the suspect remains on the run and no other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.