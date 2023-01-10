HonorHealth, Valley law enforcement host ‘mass casualty’ training exercise

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three major events are happening in the Valley over the next 30 days: Super Bowl LVII, the WM Phoenix Open and Barrett Jackson, and law enforcement agencies along with health care providers are preparing for any potential emergencies.

HonorHealth, one of the Valley’s most prominent health care providers, is conducting a full-scale emergency response drill on Tuesday with more than 200 people participating to ensure appropriate communication and response should a mass casualty response be needed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from around the Phoenix area are participating, in addition to victims that will appear to be hurt but are uninjured. The exercise is being held at the Giants Scottsdale Stadium, near Scottsdale Road, and Osborn, near the Old Town Scottsdale district.

Organizers say mass casualty training is nothing new, but rather a standard protocol for Valley law enforcement. “HonorHealth collaborates with other agencies every single year with hands-on exercises like this to ensure our emergency preparedness,” the health provider says.

Scottsdale police held a similar event back in October.

