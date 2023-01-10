Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

HonorHealth, Valley law enforcement host ‘mass casualty’ training exercise

File photo of HonorHealth mass casualty training.
File photo of HonorHealth mass casualty training.(HonorHealth)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three major events are happening in the Valley over the next 30 days: Super Bowl LVII, the WM Phoenix Open and Barrett Jackson, and law enforcement agencies along with health care providers are preparing for any potential emergencies.

HonorHealth, one of the Valley’s most prominent health care providers, is conducting a full-scale emergency response drill on Tuesday with more than 200 people participating to ensure appropriate communication and response should a mass casualty response be needed.

TRENDING: Scottsdale implementing mandatory permit, license for short-term rentals

Multiple law enforcement agencies from around the Phoenix area are participating, in addition to victims that will appear to be hurt but are uninjured. The exercise is being held at the Giants Scottsdale Stadium, near Scottsdale Road, and Osborn, near the Old Town Scottsdale district.

Organizers say mass casualty training is nothing new, but rather a standard protocol for Valley law enforcement. “HonorHealth collaborates with other agencies every single year with hands-on exercises like this to ensure our emergency preparedness,” the health provider says.

Scottsdale police held a similar event back in October.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flash sale today kicks off registration for 19th Annual Pat’s Run
Pat's Run registration is open!
Pat's Run registration is open!
File photo of Girl Scouts carrying cookie packages to communities.
Girl Scout cookies are back in Arizona; new ‘Raspberry Rally’ flavor available for a limited time
Kelly, Sinema to join bipartisan roundtable on southern border