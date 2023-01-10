Your Life
Harkins Theatre to host 90s film series through end of January

Harkins Theatres is hosting its 90s film series again this year! Don't miss out!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to experience some of your favorite 90s films on the silver screen? Now you can. Harkins Theatre is bringing back its 90s film series for only $5 per ticket starting Jan. 14 until Feb. 1. You can get your tickets here.

January 14 & 18

  • Happy Gilmore − PG-13 (1996)
  • Jurassic Park − PG-13 (1993)

January 21 & 25

  • Tommy Boy − PG-13 (1995)
  • The Matrix – R (1999)

January 28 & February 1

  • Jerry McGuire − R (1996)
  • Pulp Fiction – R (1994)

Harkins’ Moonlight Cinema events have now returned, with tickets starting at $14, on Fridays and Saturdays for rooftop showings. Concessions, popcorn, and cocktails will be available. Check out the full line-up starting Jan. 13 until Feb. 24

  • Jan. 13 - Spaceballs, Grease
  • Jan. 20 - Pretty Woman, The Goonies
  • Jan. 27 - There’s Something About Mary, Ant Man
  • Feb. 3 - The Fifth Element, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • Feb. 10 - 10 Things I Hate About You, Pulp Fiction
  • Feb. 17 - Say Anything..., Mad Max: Fury Road
  • Feb. 24 - Starship Troopers, The Breakfast Club

