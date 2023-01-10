Harkins Theatre to host 90s film series through end of January

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to experience some of your favorite 90s films on the silver screen? Now you can. Harkins Theatre is bringing back its 90s film series for only $5 per ticket starting Jan. 14 until Feb. 1. You can get your tickets here.

January 14 & 18

Happy Gilmore − PG-13 (1996)

Jurassic Park − PG-13 (1993)

January 21 & 25

Tommy Boy − PG-13 (1995)

The Matrix – R (1999)

January 28 & February 1

Jerry McGuire − R (1996)

Pulp Fiction – R (1994)

Harkins’ Moonlight Cinema events have now returned, with tickets starting at $14, on Fridays and Saturdays for rooftop showings. Concessions, popcorn, and cocktails will be available. Check out the full line-up starting Jan. 13 until Feb. 24

Jan. 13 - Spaceballs, Grease

Jan. 20 - Pretty Woman, The Goonies

Jan. 27 - There’s Something About Mary, Ant Man

Feb. 3 - The Fifth Element, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Feb. 10 - 10 Things I Hate About You, Pulp Fiction

Feb. 17 - Say Anything..., Mad Max: Fury Road

Feb. 24 - Starship Troopers, The Breakfast Club

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.