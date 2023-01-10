Harkins Theatre to host 90s film series through end of January
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to experience some of your favorite 90s films on the silver screen? Now you can. Harkins Theatre is bringing back its 90s film series for only $5 per ticket starting Jan. 14 until Feb. 1. You can get your tickets here.
January 14 & 18
- Happy Gilmore − PG-13 (1996)
- Jurassic Park − PG-13 (1993)
January 21 & 25
- Tommy Boy − PG-13 (1995)
- The Matrix – R (1999)
January 28 & February 1
- Jerry McGuire − R (1996)
- Pulp Fiction – R (1994)
Harkins’ Moonlight Cinema events have now returned, with tickets starting at $14, on Fridays and Saturdays for rooftop showings. Concessions, popcorn, and cocktails will be available. Check out the full line-up starting Jan. 13 until Feb. 24
- Jan. 13 - Spaceballs, Grease
- Jan. 20 - Pretty Woman, The Goonies
- Jan. 27 - There’s Something About Mary, Ant Man
- Feb. 3 - The Fifth Element, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Feb. 10 - 10 Things I Hate About You, Pulp Fiction
- Feb. 17 - Say Anything..., Mad Max: Fury Road
- Feb. 24 - Starship Troopers, The Breakfast Club
