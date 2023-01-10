Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost and arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.

What criteria is Ian looking for? We are looking for great local spots that offer happy hour all week long, not just a deal on Monday or a Thursday. Think $5 burgers, wings under a buck or half-off menu items. Ideally, we are looking for meals that will fill our belly for less than $15! If you know of a place we need to feature, email Ian Schwartz at Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

Let’s get into it!

Kaizen PHX

If you are looking for some great sushi at a great deal, you have to stop by Kaizen in the Warehouse District in Phoenix. They are known for their sushi and industry-favorite happy hour! Every day day they’re open, (Tuesday-Saturday) you can get half off the entire menu! This includes everything from delicious shishito peppers ($5.50), veggie tempura ($5) and the mixed green bowl with King Salmon ($11.50). Their sushi rolls are half off too! Be sure to try favorites like the Señor Larry with big eye tuna, panko fried shrimp, spicy crab mix, avocado and jalapeno-cilantro mix for only $10.

515 E. Grant St., Phoenix — Happy Hour 4 - 6 p.m. Tue-Sat

Pedal Haus

This brewery is relatively new to Downtown Phoenix, making a home in the old Dressing Room location. Of course, they are known for the delicious beers, but they also have some pretty good food deals! In fact, their website boasts “The World’s Best Happy Hour” since July 2022. While the scope of this list is not global, we still like what we see. You can find $4 loaded skins and $5 loaded fries at Pedal Haus Monday through Friday. You can pick up a half pound of smoke wings for $6, which brings it under a buck per wing – not something we see too often these days. They also offer a $7 Happy Burger, which is slightly smaller than their normal one, but still just as tasty!

214 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix — Happy Hour 3 - 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

95 W. Boston St., Chandler — Happy Hour 3 - 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

Arrogant Butcher

While we’re Downtown, we must mention a great spot to hit up if you’re heading to an event at the Footprint Center. The Arrogant Butcher is conveniently located across the street from the area and is the brainchild of Sam Fox. He’s pretty consistent with his restaurants and food, so this place is sure to please! Happy Hour is in the bar only, but the Shrimp and Seabass Ceviche for $10 easily hooked us! The AB Cheeseburger comes with Iowa-based Milton Creamery’s Prairie Breeze Cheddar, Grilled Onion, lettuce and a pickle for $8. Their nachos look pretty darn good too, made with smoked carnitas, white beans, smashed avocado, sour cream and pico. Yum!

2 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix — Happy Hour 2 - 5 p.m. Mon-Fri (bar only)

Again, if you have ideas of other Valley-area places we should feature, reach out to Ian at Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.