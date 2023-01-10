Rob Gronkowski to host Super Bowl weekend party in Scottsdale with 21 Savage, Diplo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is bringing his signature flair to Super Bowl weekend in Phoenix, which is already chock full of parties.

But if trendy drinks and staying poolside are more up your alley, you’ll want to hit up Gronk Beach presented by The Beast Unleased, his “ultimate beach party” and music fest taking place at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. Co-headlining the event, 21 Savage, Diplo, and Lil Jon, which starts at noon on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“You may not see me playing in the big game this year, but there’s one thing I’m not retiring from and that’s having a great time! You’ll get what you expect from me (and more) at Gronk Beach - great music, flowing drinks, lots of dancing, and basically the most exciting event of the weekend outside of the Big Game itself,” Gronkowski said. “Thanks to the support of The Beast Unleashed, guests can expect great performances by some of my favorite artists in the world including my pals Diplo, 21 Savage, Lil Jon, and more!”

Dedicated poolside cabanas, and custom bar beverages from Monster Energy, Licor 43, and Teremana Tequila, are just some of the fun. Oh, and Monster will unveil the Beast Unleashed, its all-new flavored malt beverages. You’ll be able to sample it at the Beast Bar experience or at the Monster Energy activation. Then come back for the cheers moment.

“The Beast will take over the mainstage with a custom “cheers” moment led by the Gronk Beach event host and Gronk himself. Grab a can and raise your hands, here’s to the greatest Gronk Beach yet,” organizers said.

Prices start at $199 and include a 6-hour open bar, food, and, of course, those killer East Valley views. Tickets and WYNN Nightlife VIP Tables will be available via presale on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, click/tap here.

