Girl Scout cookies are back in Arizona; new ‘Raspberry Rally’ flavor available for a limited time

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Girl Scouts are back with their most prized product: boxes of cookies. And for the first time, the local cookie season will take place for a full seven weeks, giving you more time to indulge in some of the best treats to be sold for $5 at a time.

According to Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), about 7,000 girls in grades K-12 across central and northern Arizona will participate in this year’s cookie program. The season will run from Jan. 16 to Mar. 5.

What’s new this year?

Introducing Raspberry Rally which the Girl Scouts describe thin, crispy cookie “infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating.” However, officials note that they will be available through digital sales only, from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, and while supplies last. Don’t worry though, nothing is going away.

“We extended our cookie season by one week to support girls interested in selling our new, limited-edition Raspberry Rally cookie, as Feb. 27 is the earliest date the flavor will be available for shipping from our baker. Now our community has more time to support girls and stock up on their favorite cookie flavors,” says Christina Spicer, co-CEO of GSACPC.

What flavors are available?

Adventurefuls: Brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. $5

Lemon-Ups: Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages. $5

Thin Mints: Mint flavored with a delicious chocolaty coating. Vegan. $5

Tagalongs: Layers of peanut butter with a rich, chocolaty coating. $5

Samoas: Caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookies. $5

Trefoils: Iconic and delicious shortbread cookies. $5

Do-si-dos: Crisp and crunchy oatmeal outside and creamy peanut butter inside. $5

Girl Scout S’mores: Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling. $6

Toffee-tastics: Buttery (and gluten-free) cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits. $6

Raspberry Rally: Thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating. $5

To find a location near you, click/tap here.

