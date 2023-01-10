First Alert Weather Sunday: Cold front brings rain, snow to northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re issuing an early First Alert for Sunday across Arizona. A strong winter storm is likely to bring copious amounts of snow and rain. And although the projected amounts of snow and rain are pretty impressive, it’s still a bit early to hang our hat on any specific numbers. That being said, it’s a holiday weekend, and many folks are heading to the mountains and many more and taking part in outdoor events around the Valley, not the least of which is the Rock n Roll Marathon on Sunday. Right now, we’re pretty sure we’ll have rain around the Valley on Sunday, but the amount and duration are still in question.

Back to tonight’s weather. A storm system is moving rapidly across northern Arizona, and we expect scattered rain and snow showers overnight in northern Arizona. Perhaps some isolated areas will get 2-3″ of snow. There’s also a fair amount of wind in northern Arizona, with gusts exceeding 40 miles an hour already tonight. Rain is unlikely for metro Phoenix, but it will be breezy at times overnight, and cooler air with make its way in. By tomorrow morning, the cold front will have pushed into New Mexico, and we’ll see an abundance of sunshine around the state. Around metro Phoenix, look for highs on Wednesday in the mid-60s raising up to about 70 on Thursday. Friday will be even warmer, with highs in the low-70s.

We begin the transition to the stronger winter storm on Saturday as clouds move into the state. And we could see precipitation as early as Saturday night in northwest Arizona. Right now, the highest chances for rain in the Valley are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. But this timing could change over the next several days. Our First Alert is a heads-up that we have some weather coming in for the second part of the weekend.

