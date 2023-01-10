Fan events to take over Phoenix’s Hance Park just before Super Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - All kinds of events are happening around the Valley leading up to the Super Bowl that you won’t want to miss. Hance Park will be playing host to a days-long free event called the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s.

The event starts on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. and will last until Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m., according to the Arizona Super Bowl LVII Host Committee. Jay Parry, president and CEO of the committee, said that fans will be able to spend hours outdoors at the 30-acre park enjoying everything from tailgate fun to free concerts and much more. On Sunday, fans will be able to join in on the Official Watch Party presented by Verizon.

“Set-up starts in about a week and a half, so it’ll take a few weeks to bring it to life,” Parry said. “PetSmart will be here with a tailgate, we’ll have a fun obstacle course for kids and adults that’s football themed...and we’ve got an activation with Frito because there’s nothing like Super Bowl than salty and sweet snacks.”

Hance Park recently received brand new grass just in time for the event as well. “The footprint is gonna be enormous,” Parry said. “You can get your best selfie with the large Roman numerals, the enormous Lombardi trophy, and then we’re going to have a huge grand stage.” She added that there will also be a light show every night.

A few things to note: guests ages 21+ will have to visit an ID check station at the park to buy drinks at the park, all bags will be checked and only registered service dogs are allowed. Prohibited items are foldable chairs (excluding Sunday’s watch party), selfie sticks, tripods and cameras with removable lenses above 6 inches, and outside food and drinks. For a full list of prohibited items, click here.

