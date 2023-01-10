2 rocking sleeper makers re-announce recalls following 12 additional infant deaths

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two companies are taking the rare step of re-announcing major recalls following the deaths of several babies after the initial recall announcements. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 100 deaths have now been linked to the Fisher Price Rock ‘n Play sleeper for infants. Since its recall in 2019, eight additional infant deaths have been reported, the agency said. Similarly, the Kids2 rocking sleeper was recalled in 2019. Fifteen deaths have been linked to the product, including four that occurred after the recall was issued.

“The fact that there have been these additional deaths should warn anyone who still has one to get rid of them,” said Nancy Cowles, the executive director of the organization Kids in Danger. All inclined sleep products for infants have been banned from being sold because of the dangers they pose to babies who can roll over in them and suffocate. “They can roll over sooner on an incline than they can on a flat surface, so you may think your two or three month old baby cannot possibly roll over, but on that incline, they might be able to and get themselves in an unsafe position,” Cowles added.

Cowles says the remainder of the product recalls through the CPSC indicates the recall campaigns have not been effective or there are still too many recalled products that have not been returned. “It just needs to keep being repeated because unfortunately, if you’re not paying attention, you’re on vacation, you’re doing something the week the news is released, you’re not necessarily going to go back and find it,” she said.

Every year, about 3,500 infants die from sleep-related deaths in the United States. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a safe sleep environment reduces the risk. Safety advocates promote the ‘ABCs of safe sleep; ensuring infants are alone, on their backs, and in a crib. “Each and every time your baby is sleeping, make sure they are in that safe sleep environment,” Cowles said. “It is the one time we leave babies that age unattended and so it’s crucial because you won’t be able to catch this and get to the nursery in time.”

Fisher Price and Kids2 continue to offer refunds or vouchers for the recalled products. The companies say in some reported deaths, they have not been able to confirm the circumstances.

