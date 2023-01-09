Vitalant hosting blood drives as shortage continues; donors get free WM Phoenix Open tickets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Vitalant, the U.S.’s largest independent blood services provider, has announced a national emergency blood shortage. And the organization is offering a good deal to complete your good deed.

The blood supply for around 900 hospitals dipped to its lowest level in a year. Eligible donors, particularly type O, are needed to donate. Since the pandemic, the number of people donating to Vitalant has dropped about 20% in the last 3 years. Type O-positive is the most transfused blood type while O-negative helps patients of any type.

All Arizona-based donators from now until Jan. 13 will be thanked with a voucher for a free one-day pass to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, compliments of The Thunderbirds! In Glendale, Mayor Jerry Weiers is hosting the 5th Annual Mayor’s Blood Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Glendale. “The goal for the drive is to have 140 people help save the lives of accident and trauma victims, cancer patients, and burn and shock patients at local hospitals,” the mayor said. “And I believe we can exceed that.”

All donors for the Glendale drive will get a voucher for a free one-day admission to the Phoenix Open as well, as a voucher for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard and will be automatically entered into a raffle for two tickets to the Super Bowl! Register to donate here with Blood Drive Code “weiers”.

Not sure if you qualify to donate blood? Click here to find out. If you have any questions, reach out to Vitalant’s Katrina Eaton at 602-770-4675 or email at keaton@vitalant.org.

There are Vitalant donation locations across the state of Arizona:

Chandler Donor Center: 1989 W. Elliot Rd., #33 (Elliot & Dobson)

Glendale Donor Center: 18583 N. 59th Ave., #113 (59th Ave. & Union Hills)

Goodyear Donor Center: 14270 W. Indian School Rd., #C-8 (Indian School & Litchfield)

Mesa Donor Center: 1337 S. Gilbert Rd., #101 (Gilbert & Hampton)

Phoenix Donor Center: 5757 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Bethany Home Rd. & I-17)

Scottsdale Donor Center: 15170 N. Hayden Rd., #6 (Hayden & 83rd Pl.)

Tempe Donor Center: 1524 W. 14th St., #120 (14th St. & Priest)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.