Temperatures to dip in Phoenix

7-Day Forecast for Jan. 9
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mild morning to start your workweek in Phoenix with temperatures in the 40s today.

Plan on a high of around 70 degrees later on this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We will see rain enter the picture as we get going into Tuesday night. Chances sit at about 40% to see some rain in the Phoenix metro tonight.

We will also see some snow enter the pictures tonight. Snow levels will start out around 7000 feet and drop to around 5,500 feet overnight.

Don’t look for a ton of accumulation, with an inch or two possible in Flagstaff and surrounding areas above 6,000 feet.

Gusty winds will accompany the snow, so plan on poor driving conditions Tuesday night. After that, we will remain dry for the rest of the workweek and into the start of the weekend.

Highs will stay in the low 70s to start the week and then briefly dip into the 60s for Wednesday, returning to the 70s for Sunday through Saturday.

Our next shot for rain will be Sunday with about a 60% chance to see rain showers in the Phoenix area.

Once again, highs will dip into the low 60s by the end of the weekend.

Have a great day.

