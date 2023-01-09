Your Life
Arizona Canal sees more damage than usual after wicked monsoon, SRP says

SRP crews work to drain the north side of the canal every single year. This year, they're seeing more damage than usual from last year's wicked storms.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Portions of the Arizona Canal on the north side of the Salt River will be drained over the next month for annual maintenance and construction activities and to address monsoon damage on segments of the canal. The Salt River Project says the damage from the previous monsoon season was the most extensive they’ve seen in years.

According to SRP, crews will use large nets to herd white amur fish and will load them onto hauling tanks that will deliver them to other portions of the canal system. Front loaders and heavy equipment will be used to pull silt and dirt from the canal and move it to large dump trucks throughout the dry-up. SRP officials say they’re responsible for keeping its canal system in operating condition during normal water deliveries. Canal dry-ups allow the utility and other utilities and municipalities to perform construction and maintenance activities in and around the canals.

The maintenance and repair activities will impact some of SRP’s northside irrigation customers.

Here is the time window from SRP:

  • From Jan. 7 to Jan. 10: Crews will be conducting fish herding and relocation of the fish while the canal levels are lowered. Weed-eating, white amur fish are used by SRP to control aquatic vegetation in its 131-mile Valley canal system.
  • From Jan. 6 to Feb. 8: Crews will be repairing the canal lining from about Arizona Falls at 56th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix to about 48th Street. This will require Arizona Falls to be closed during this time.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

